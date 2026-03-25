Indore News: IIPS Celebrates Hindu New Year, Traditional Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) of Devi Ahilya University organised Hindu New Year celebrations and Traditional Day with formal proceedings on campus.

The event aimed to integrate cultural awareness with academic engagement, reinforcing institutional values and community participation among students and faculty members.

The chief guest, vice chancellor prof Rakesh Singhai, unveiled the statue of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar and urged students to follow her ideals of welfare-oriented governance.

The ceremony featured classical vocalist Man Matai, who presented Shiva compositions in ragas Bairagi Bhairav, Tilak Kamod and Des, accompanied by Sangam Verma on tabla and Pradyumn Harne on harmonium. Students also presented cultural and light music performances, while attendees wore traditional attire.

On the occasion, the fourth volume of the institutional newsletter IIPS Samvad, themed Festivals of India, was presented to prof Rakesh Singhai, who appreciated the documentation of academic and extracurricular activities.

Director Dr Yamini Karmarkar and the festival committee thanked faculty, staff and students for their participation and coordination, which ensured the orderly execution of the programme.

Overall, the programme highlighted heritage learning and collective responsibility, marking the new year with structured activities and disciplined participation across the institute's campus spaces