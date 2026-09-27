Indore’s Delayed Satya Sai Square Flyover Leaves Commuters Dodging Potholes And Barricades | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A project intended to ease traffic on one of Indore’s busiest commercial stretches is currently adding to the daily chaos for commuters. The heavily delayed construction of the six-lane Satya Sai Square flyover from Vijay Nagar towards Satya Sai Square has narrowed movement space at several points, while potholes, waterlogging, roadside parking, and pedestrian encroachments are compounding the problem.

The impact is most visible during the evening rush, when vehicles parked along the roadside from Vijay Nagar to Satya Sai Square and vice versa create bottlenecks.

Instead of a clear passage around the construction zone, commuters are forced to navigate between barricades, parked vehicles, damaged road patches, and moving traffic.

For two-wheeler riders, the combination is particularly risky. Potholes filled with water from construction work can hide the true depth of damaged sections, while sudden lane changes by motorists trying to avoid construction barriers increase the risk of collisions.

Pedestrians are facing a separate but equally serious problem. Encroachment on footpaths and roadside parking have reduced walking space, forcing people closer to traffic.

At a junction surrounded by offices, shops and other commercial establishments, the lack of a continuous pedestrian passage is raising questions about whether traffic planning has kept pedestrians in mind.

A security guard working at a bank in the area, on anonymity, said, “Roadside parking is one of the biggest reasons for congestion. The situation becomes much worse on Tuesdays when devotees visit Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir in the evening and traffic piles up.”

Shopkeepers said the disruption is also hurting businesses. “Customers face problems finding parking, and vehicles are often parked in front of shops and building entrances. This affects customer movement and business,” a shopkeeper said.

A corporate employee working nearby said the construction is affecting the workplace environment as well. “Dust and noise from the construction remain a major problem. The disturbance is particularly noticeable during working hours.”

“We understand that the flyover is being built to improve traffic in the long run, but there has to be a safer temporary arrangement until the work is completed. Commuters cannot be left to manage barricades, potholes and parking on their own,” Ayushi Dhurve, working at an office on the way said.

For thousands using the Vijay Nagar-Satya Sai corridor, the issue is no longer simply about temporary inconvenience. Every badly parked vehicle, uncovered pothole, and blocked pedestrian path adds another layer of risk to a road already carrying heavy traffic.

"The work started late, and got delayed due to the busy road, because of which piling and other work got affected. Only 30 per cent of the work is left. We have targeted completion by December this year. "

Gagan Bhabar

Divisional Manager

Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC)

Project details | Satya Sai Square flyover

Particular: Details

Project: Six-lane flyover at Satya Sai Square

Length: Around 746 metres

Agency: Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC)

Cost: Around Rs 62 crore

Work order: March 15, 2024

Scheduled completion: March 2026

Purpose: Ease congestion at Satya Sai Square and improve traffic flow

Current concern: Delay, construction-related congestion and poor service-road conditions