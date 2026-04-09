Indore's City Bus Mows Down IMC Worker In Azad Nagar; Suspect Flees |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The reckless driving of city buses claimed another life on Thursday. A 57-year-old Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) tanker driver was allegedly crushed to death by a city bus under the Azad Nagar police station limits.

The victim’s family was informed of the accident by his colleagues, who gathered details from witnesses. Family members claimed that locals told them the bus driver reportedly ran over the victim intentionally after he confronted the driver for his reckless behaviour.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gopal Patidar, a resident of New Kamal Nagar in Rau. He was the driver of an IMC tanker used for watering roadside plants. During the incident, a city bus operating on the Devguradia-Khudel route overtook the tanker at high speed, making a dangerous cut.

THE CASE

When Patidar and two others stopped the bus to confront the driver about his negligence, the situation turned fatal. Family members alleged that while Patidar was standing directly in front of the vehicle, the driver accelerated without hesitation and ran over him, killing him on the spot.

"Patidar had just climbed down from the tanker and was crossing the road when the driver ran him over. Locals told us the driver was driving recklessly. Patidar was the kind of person who couldn’t stay silent when he saw something wrong. He went to advise the driver to drive carefully, but the driver crushed him without a second thought," the family said.

ABSENCE OF CCTVs

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances. Due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the vicinity, specific details remain unclear. Preliminary investigations suggest the bus driver ran over Patidar while attempting to make a sharp U-turn. Police have conducted the post-mortem and further investigation is underway. The bus has been seized and a search for the suspect is currently underway.

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PAST INCIDENTS: CITY BUS ACCIDENTS CLAIMING LIVES

Feb 2026: A city bus claimed the life of a 45-year-old man who fell from a moving bus after the driver suddenly applied brakes in the Khajrana police station area.

Nov 24, 2025: A speeding city bus killed two boys, aged 17 and 18, near an under-construction bridge at Chokhi Dhani on Khandwa Road under Simrol police station limits.

Dec 2024: A speeding and recklessly driven city bus crushed a café owner to death on Ring Road under the Bhanwarkuan police station limits.