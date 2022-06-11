Indore’s Bai village hands over baton to all-women panchayat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time after independence, Bai village of Indore district has picked up an all-women panchayat.

From Sarpanch to Panchs, all are women here and have been elected unopposed without a single vote to be cast. However, an official announcement about their unopposed elections is yet to be made.

When some women announced plans to throw their hat in the ring this time, villagers welcomed their decision and took them along to file nomination papers. The villagers made sure that nobody stood against them in the elections.

This time, Bai residents wanted to hand over the baton to women for running panchayat affairs so whoever came forward was accepted wholeheartedly.

To ensure that there is no bitterness in the elections, the residents ensured that all women are elected unopposed. As there is no rival for any post, there will be no polling in Bai village.

Bai panchayat will have one Sarpanch and all 16 Panchs.

From here Jyoti Lovelesh Meena has been elected as Sarpanch. Panchs in her team include Shobha Bai-Revaram, Mamat Bai-Brijlal, Parvati Bai-Badrilal, Jyoti Bai-Chandrasekhar Patel, Pishta Bai-Ramjilal, Sunita Bai-Bhajanlal, Komal-Kishor Nihale, Deepika-Kamal, Surma Bai-Mangilal, Suman Bai-Rajesh, Jina Bai-Ramesh, Sunita Bai-Dhyan Singh, Sunita Bai-Bhuru, Sunita Bai-Rameshwar and Pramila-Tulsiram.