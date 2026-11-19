Indore's Ami Kamani Completes Hat-Trick Of Wins At IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026, Aditya Mehta And Ryan Rajmi Shine |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cueists continued their impressive run at the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 as Aditya Mehta and Ryan Rajmi registered their second victories, while local favourite Ami Kamani completed a hat-trick of wins at Yashwant Club.

Kamal Chawla, Shoaib Khan and Keerthana Pandian also strengthened their knockout prospects in the championship, being held during the centenary year of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India.

Aditya fires 64 break

Aditya overcame Poland's Oliwier Niziałek 4-2 in Group D. After taking the opening two frames, he conceded the next two before recovering to claim the fifth and sixth. A break of 64 in the final frame sealed his victory.

In Group C, 24-year-old Ryan Rajmi defeated local player Ketan Chawla 4-2. Ketan opened with a break of 67, but Ryan recovered to win three consecutive frames. Ketan struck back with a 51 break before Ryan wrapped up the contest with a break of 54.

Kamal wins seven-frame thriller

Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Chawla survived a tense 4-3 battle against Hussain Khan in Group F. With the scores locked at 3-3, Kamal produced a brilliant 88-point break in the deciding frame to secure his second victory. Youngster Shoaib Khan also prevailed in a seven-frame thriller, defeating experienced Manan Chandra 4-3 in Group G.

Ami makes it three out of three

Indore's Ami Kamani maintained her unbeaten record in women's Group D, defeating Iran's Seyyedehsaba Mousavi 2-0.

Ami dominated with breaks of 78 and 44, taking her tally to three victories from three matches.

Keerthana Pandian also recorded her third win, defeating Hong Kong-China's Yi Ting Cheung 2-0 to move to the top of Group B.

Sixteen-year-old Afifa Fakhruddin beat Ireland's Ella O'Connor 2-0, while Shruthi Laxminarayan and England's 57-year-old Tessa Davidson registered straight-frame victories.

Brief results

Men - Aditya Mehta beat Oliwier Niziałek 4-2; Ryan Rajmi beat Ketan Chawla 4-2; Kamal Chawla beat Hussain Khan 4-3; Shoaib Khan beat Manan Chandra 4-3.

Women - Ami Kamani beat Seyyedehsaba Mousavi 2-0; Keerthana Pandian beat Yi Ting Cheung 2-0; Afifa Fakhruddin beat Ella O'Connor 2-0; Shruthi Laxminarayan beat Sanetra Babu 2-0; Tessa Davidson beat Shiu Wing Man 2-0.

STAT ATTACK

Aditya’s top break: 64

Kamal’s deciding-frame break: 88

Ami’s top break: 78

Ami wins: 3/3

Keerthana wins: 3/3