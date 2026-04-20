Indore's AB Road Reclaimed: 11.5 Km BRTS Corridor Wiped Out |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant urban infrastructure move, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has completed the removal of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor along AB Road, making the stretch free from dedicated bus lanes and associated structures.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected the work on AB Road on Saturday. According to officials, the civic body has successfully removed all 17 BRTS bus stops spread across the 11.5-kilometre stretch, along with railings on both sides of the corridor. However, around 50 metres of railing near the city zoo has been retained temporarily for safety reasons. Debris from two bus stops remains uncleared as it falls within the barricaded area of the under-construction elevated corridor, which does not affect traffic movement.

The IMC has also carried out asphalt patchwork at locations where bus stops and railings were removed, ensuring smoother traffic flow along the busy arterial road.

During the inspection, Singhal instructed officials to install proper barricading at select locations for safety and to undertake deep cleaning operations. He also reviewed the stormwater drainage system between Vijay Nagar and LIG Square.

Highlighting the importance of monsoon preparedness, Singhal directed officials to ensure thorough cleaning of stormwater chambers and pipelines. He noted instances of blockage due to lack of cross-connections in certain stretches and ordered immediate corrective measures.

Instructions were also given to construct inlet chambers at every point and remove all obstructions before the onset of the rainy season. The move aims to prevent waterlogging on AB Road during monsoons and ensure hassle-free commuting for residents.