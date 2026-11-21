Indore's 300-Year-Old Stepwell Springs Back To Life After 50 Trolley-Loads Of Silt Removed, Water Flow Restored | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A nearly 300-year-old stepwell in Sadar Bazaar has sprung back to life after Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) removed more than 50 trolley-loads of silt, restoring the inflow of water into the historic structure.

As part of its drive to revive the city's traditional water sources, the civic body has also restored a 125-year-old well near Mahadev Temple in the DRP Line area. Hydrants have been installed at both locations to use the available water for maintaining parks, green belts and road medians.

Water works in-charge Abhishek Sharma said the corporation had launched a special campaign to clean and restore ancient wells and stepwells, preserve their historical significance and put the available water to productive use.

Zonal Officer Raj Thakur said the Sadar Bazaar stepwell, located in Ward 58 of Zone 3, underwent extensive cleaning and restoration. The civic body also carried out repairs to strengthen sections of the structure affected by subsidence.

With the resumption of water inflow, a hydrant has been installed at the site to draw water for maintaining public gardens and green spaces in the zone.

Similarly, restoration of the more than 125-year-old well near Mahadev Temple in DRP Line has revived its water inflow. The corporation has installed a hydrant there to facilitate the use of water for maintaining public spaces.

The initiative is expected to reduce dependence on treated drinking water for gardening and maintenance of green spaces while helping preserve the city's traditional water heritage.

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