Indore's 15th Bible Convention Concludes With Prayers For World Peace, 13 Honoured For Service | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The third and final day of the 15th Three-Day Bible Convention of the Catholic Diocese of Indore began with the recitation of the Holy Rosary, praise, and worship.

The main preacher, Fr Vineet Pereira, highlighted the importance of love within the family. In his sermon, he said, “God is the foundation of the family.

It is God who created the family, and a family cannot exist without love. If we do not have love within us, we are nothing, and if love is absent from us, we gain nothing. If there is no love in our hearts, God is not present in our hearts either. God dwells in a heart filled with love.”

The Holy Mass was celebrated by Archbishop (Dr) A A S Durairaj, SVD, of the Archdiocese of Bhopal. In his address, Archbishop Durairaj said, “During the Bible Convention, we celebrate the Word of God. We listen to the Word of God, and the preacher explains and interprets its meaning. The Word of God inspires us, purifies our hearts, and renews our lives.”

The Catholic Diocese of Indore honoured and felicitated 13 individuals from the Diocese of Indore in recognition of their outstanding service to the church and society.

The afternoon session included adoration and healing prayers, through which many people received spiritual blessings. During the concluding prayer, preacher Fr Pereira led special prayers for adoration, healing, deliverance and the anointing of the Holy Spirit.

Fr Pereira also prayed for peace throughout the world and for a swift return to normalcy amid the prevailing global circumstances. He further offered prayers for continued prosperity and well-being in India in the days to come.

Fr Pritam Vasuniya delivered the vote of thanks. Bishop Thomas Matthew of Indore Diocese formally concluded the 15th three-day Bible Convention.