Indore–Dahod Rail Line Project: Three Days Of Track Testing From Pithampur To Dhar Begin |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore–Dahod new line project achieved a major milestone on Monday, with three days of track testing on the Pithampur–Dhar section beginning.

The project is now rapidly moving towards completion. Work from Indore to Tihi has already been completed, while construction between Tihi and Dhar is proceeding on a war footing.

Mukesh Kumar, PRO of Ratlam Division, informed on Monday that, keeping the project’s priority in mind, work from Tihi to Dhar has been divided into various sections and is being executed in a planned and systematic manner. As tunnel construction remains pending in the Tihi–Pithampur section, the Construction Department adopted an alternative arrangement in which a track tamping machine was transported by road and placed on the railway track. Using this machine, track tamping and necessary repair work between Pithampur and Dhar were completed.

To inspect the quality and fitness of the track, a tower wagon was also transported by road and placed on the railway line near Pithampur. From March 23 to March 26, 2026, the Construction Department is conducting tests on the track’s stability and safety by operating the tower wagon up to the prescribed speed limit.

Chief Engineer (Construction) Dheeraj Kumar ( Mumbai) reached the city to supervise the testing. On Monday, he conducted a detailed inspection of the track from Pithampur to Dhar using the tower wagon and evaluated its condition. This marks the first instance of the track’s capacity being tested by operating a tower wagon on the Indore–Dahod new rail line, indicating significant progress in the project.

By the time the Pithampur–Dhar section is fully completed, parallel tunnel construction will continue at a rapid pace. The railway administration is working towards early commencement of the Indore–Dahod railway line up to Dhar.