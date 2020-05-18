Indoreans, brace for a harsher summer this season

Along with beating the blues of lockdown, citizens will have to pull up their socks to beat the heat as the regional meteorological department forecast increase in temperature in couple of days.

According to officials, city temperature will see a rise of one to two degrees Celsius in the next two days. They also forecasted heat waves in the Nimar region.

“There are chances of light rains and heavy winds in Indore region due to the cyclone AMPHAN generated in Bay of Bengal. However, it has been moving southwards due to which it will not put any impact on Malwa Nimar region,” met officials added.

They said that the city skies remained partially cloudy for two days and it will remain same on Tuesday but will not affect the soaring temperature.

However, heavy wind (speed 16 to 18 km/ per hour) had given relief to people but failed to bring down the temperature. According to Met officials, maximum temperature on Monday was 40.2 degrees Celsius, one degree Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above the normal.

May remains cool so far

Usually the temperature in May remains above 40 degrees Celsius and the highest of 44 degrees Celsius was recorded a few years ago. However, due to lockdown, which also kept the pollution on check, the temperature didn’t soar to its peak yet. The highest temperature was recorded at 41.3 degrees Celsius on May 8.

May climatology

Indore experiences the peak of summer in this month, when the highest temperature of the year is recorded. The surface wind is generally from west. Sometimes rain associated with thunderstorm brings down the temperature and provides temporary relief.

The normal maximum temperature of 40.6°C at the beginning of May is maintained throughout the month. Normal minimum temperature rises from 24.0°c to 25.0°c. there are on an average 3 to 4 occasions of heat waves during this month.

May is one of the driest months of Indore. The average rainfall is 10.2 mm and number of rainy days is 1.1 . The thundershowers which account for most of the wet spells during this month and bring in considerable relief from the summer heat are mostly associated with local developments of heat low. Wind discontinuity and sometimes due to western disturbances moving across north of country. The mean frequency of occurrence of thunderstorm is 2.5 days in this month which are generally accompanied by squally winds.

1. The Highest Maximum Temperature of 46.0°c on 31st May 1994.

2. The Lowest Minimum Temperature of 16.7°c on 3rd May 1881.

3. The Highest Monthly Rainfall of 107.7 m m in the year 1886.

4. The heaviest fall in 24 hours was 99.1 mm on 29th May 1886.