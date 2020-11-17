Indore zoo to get a pair of ostriches

Indore: Following the permission from Central Zoo authority for animal exchanges, Indore city will bring home a pair of Ostriches as the first new set of animals.

A pair of Ostriches are already on their way to Indore, as a team of officials from Kamala Nehru Prani Sangralaya is on their way to bring them from Ranchi zoo. The team began on Tuesday and is likely to their pair to their new home in Indore by November 23.

In exchange, a pair of wolves will be sent in return to Ranchi. The animal exchange program was closed since March due to coronavirus pandemic, but now, the Central Zoo Authority has given it permission.

Eventually, city zoo is in talks about bringing a pair of white tigers to city zoo, as shared by city zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav. He said that permission has been given to bring white tigers from different zones. “The process and exchange is still in discussion,” Yadav said.