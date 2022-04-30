Indore: Zonal Officers get weekly target of 500 RWH system installation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every zonal officer has been given a weekly target of installing at least 500 rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in big residential and commercial buildings in his respective area. This target was given by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal during a training session at Barsana Garden near Scheme No. 140. There are a total of 19 zonal officers in the city.

As part of its groundwater conservation project, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has set a target of installing at least 1 lakh RWH systems on the terraces of buildings in the city in the next two months. Engineers and officers have been given training in how to use RWH systems in big marriage gardens, schools, hospitals, hotels, malls, townships and so forth. Demonstrations on installation of RWH systems were given during the training sessions.

The engineers and officials were also imparted training in which technique should be used to increase the groundwater level. Pal said IMC was using such techniques through which the maximum amount of rainwater could be stored underground.

Ex-corporators take onus of ensuring 100% installation

Municipal commissioner Pal said that MPs, MLAs, ex-corporators, public representatives were making efforts at the ward level for water conservation. “Ex-corporators have voluntarily taken up the responsibility of getting RWH systems installed in all buildings in wards represented by them when they were in office,” said Pal.

In the first phase, Pal held a meeting with former corporators Dilip Sharma, Munna Lal Yadav, Chandu Rao Shinde, Balram Verma, Bharat Parakh, Deepika Kamlesh Nachan, Asha Soni and Vinita Dharma at city bus office on Tuesday. “The ex-corporators gave their suggestions while agreeing to install 100% water recharging system in their wards,” Pal stated.

Through the water conservation committee members, members of the city residents’ associations and various organisations, the residents of the city are also being motivated to get involved in the groundwater conservation campaign.

During the meeting, all the public representatives also agreed to hold meetings with various organizations to connect their wards with 100% water recharging. The commissioner also directed the corporation officers to hold meetings with ex-corporators and members of the ward-level management committee, as well as experts of water harvesting systems, and make the necessary arrangements.

