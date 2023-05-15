Indore: Youths try to extort money from hotel manager

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some youths entered a hotel and tried to extort money from the hotel manager in the Lasudia area, police said Saturday. The police have registered a case against the accused and detained two of them and search is on for the others.

According to the police, Arvind Malviya, the manager of a hotel in the Scheme Number 78 has lodged a complaint that the accused named Arun and Golu along with their accomplices reached the hotel and threatened him. They asked to give Rs 15,000 from the cash box and told the manager to give Rs 10,000 per week as ‘haft’ to them.

Malviya informed the police that the accused also told him to book two rooms in the hotel and provide them with a prostitute. When he refused, the accused threatened him and misbehaved with a woman in the hotel.