Indore: Youths stab two fruit sellers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two fruit traders of Choithram Mandi were stabbed and injured by some youths on Tuesday. The traders alleged that the accused used to extort money from them and were stabbed when they refused to pay them money. The accused fled after the stabbing.

The two traders, Shekhar Jamdar and Sagar Jamdar were rushed to the hospital. Shekhar said that he sells fruit in the mandi. One Sonu, Shekar, Amand and others attacked him and another fruit seller Sagar. He alleged that the accused demanded Rs 1,000 daily from them. On Tuesday, the accused reached their shop demanding money but they refused to pay them and were on their way to Rajendra Nagar police station to complain when the accused stopped them and entered into an argument with them leading to the stabbing. The traders alleged that they had lodged a complaint with the police two days ago but no action was taken against the accused.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Mishra said that the fruit sellers had an argument with some youths over selling fruits from a particular place. Mishra said that the injured persons were trying to mislead the police by saying that the youths were extorting money. A case has been registered against both the injured and other persons and further investigation is underway into the case.