 Indore: Youths Come Forward In Large Numbers To Set Up Industrial Units
To give information to these youths regarding setting up industries a one-day workshop was organised today in the District Panchayat Sanwer Auditorium on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 youths of 40 gram panchayats of Sanwer block came forward to set up industrial units in the block on Tuesday.

Special efforts are being made under the direction of collector Asheesh Singh to set up industries in industry-less villages in the district. A large number of youths are being motivated to set up industries in the district. Youth are also coming forward in large numbers. To give information to these youths regarding setting up industries a one-day workshop was organised today in the District Panchayat Sanwer Auditorium on Tuesday.

More than 100 selected young men and women from 40 gram panchayats participated in the workshop. General manager District Trade and Industry Center SS Mandloi gave information about the schemes of all the departments like Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana, Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Self-Employment Scheme, Saint Ravidas Self-Employment Scheme, Chief Minister Rural Street Vendor Scheme, Prime Minister Swanidhi Yojana etc.

Young men and women were encouraged to apply and were given a PPT presentation. Thereafter, the problems of all beneficiaries were heard and resolved through a one-to-one question-answer session by the lead bank manager Sunil Dhaka and officials of all the departments.

In the workshop, District Panchayat Sanwer president Ramkanya Bai, District Panchayat Depalpur chief executive officer Kusum Mandloi, NRLM Himanshu Shukla, Bank of India Sanwer branch manager Gautam Shrivastav, development block development officer Ramakant Sharma, District Trade and Industry Centre officials Manoj Kumar Shukla and Aditya Mohan Gupta were present.

