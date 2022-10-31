Indore: Youths, adults to celebrate Halloween with spooky ideas

Representative image

INDORE (Madhya Pradesh): Halloween celebrated each year on October 31 gets everyone excited for the Trick or Treat, where everyone including kids dress up as their favourite spooky ghost. This year many private colleges along with some of the coaching institutes are going to décor themselves as dungeons where students will enter as the Diablo to celebrate the occasion.

Even though the culture has emerged from the western countries, people enjoy the day with equal pomp and enthusiasm. Most of the scary houses in the city malls are giving discounts and free entry whereas many restro-bars have decided to conduct parties based on the ‘Halloween’ theme.

