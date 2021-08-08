Indore: Youth who sat for MPPSC examination commits suicide

Indore: A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by consuming poison in the Bhanwarkuan area late on Saturday. He had appeared for his MPPSC examination a few days ago. No suicide note ware recovered from him, so the reason for his suicide is not ascertained yet. The police are taking down the statement of his roommates and family members to know the reason for his suicide.

Investigating officer ASI Jagdish Malviya from the Bhanwarkuan police station said the deceased had been identified as Vinod Dawar, a resident of Kukshi, in Dhar district. He was staying in a rented house in the Nanak Nagar area with two of his friends. He had appeared for his MPPSC examination on July 25.

Preliminary investigations revealed that his roommates were preparing food when Vinod went out. He came back to the room and started vomiting. He told his friends he had consumed poison. His friends rushed him to a hospital where he died during treatment. On Sunday, the police handed over his body to his family after an autopsy. The autopsy report is awaited. Sources claimed he was not satisfied with his examination and was under depression. The police believe the reason for him taking such an extreme step was the same. However, investigations are underway.

Woman consumes toilet cleaner, dies

A married woman died after she consumed toilet cleaner at her home in the Bhanwarkuan police station area on Sunday. Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said a certain Ravina Bhalse, 22, a resident of the Palda area, was rushed to hospital after she consumed some poisonous substance. She died during treatment. No suicide note was recovered from the spot till the filing of this report.