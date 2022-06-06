Indore: Youth stocks up on diesel, brutally beaten up by cops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The staff of the Vijay Nagar police station allegedly locked up a youth in the cabin of the police station-in-charge and thrashed him with a plastic pipe for several hours. The cops allegedly kept beating the student in front of the station-in-charge. They also demanded Rs 50,000 from the family of the youth to release him and, finally, settled for Rs 30,000. The police, however, claim the accusations are false.

Mohit Devalia, 26, is a final-year student of M.Com. To support his family, Mohit had started his own Mohit Travel Agency in the Vijay Nagar area. On Saturday night, Mohit had to go out of town with his family, for which he kept 25 litres of diesel in a container with him.

The staff of the Vijay Nagar police station, constables Raju and Ajay entered Mohit’s shop and started inspection. They confiscated the 25 litres of diesel from Mohit’s shop. The cops brought Mohit to the police station and beat him up on a charge of selling diesel illegally. They beat him up in front of Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar. Gurjar was recently shifted from Gwalior to Indore.

After the incident, the police personnel called Mohit’s father, Vinod Devlia. They told him that Mohit had been arrested while selling diesel. Vinod alleged that the police threatened him that they would get him implicated in a drug-trafficking case.

Mohit’s father said, “Mohit was in a bad condition at the police station. He was saying, ‘Papa, get me out of here by any means. When I saw him crying, I couldn’t control myself. At midnight, I withdrew Rs 30,000 from the ICICI Bank ATM and handed it over to both the constables who had detained my son. They said this money was to be given to the TI. As soon as they got the money, both of them released Mohit from the police station.

Top cop calls inquiry

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said the matter would be investigated soon. ‘If the allegations turn out to be true, action will be taken against the policemen involved in the case. The ACP, Vijay Nagar, has been instructed to investigate the case and submit his report,’ Mishra added.