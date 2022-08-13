Indore: Youth stabbed to death over friendship with eunuch

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was stabbed to death by two persons following an argument between them in Dwarkapuri area on Friday. It is said that they had an argument over meeting a eunuch in the area. One of the accused was also injured in the incident, but police believe it is a self-inflicted injury.

Dwarkapuri police station in charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that the incident took place in Astha Palace Colony around 2.30 pm. The deceased was identified as Abhishek Basore, a resident of Ahirkhedi area of the city. He had an argument with Bunty Yadav and Gopal Kala after which the accused attacked him with a knife. Abhishek was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment on Friday evening.

Bunty also got injured in the incident. He alleged that he was attacked by Abhishek. The police believed that he injured himself with a knife. He is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are taking his statement. He would be arrested after his treatment, Dwivedi added.

Ongoing investigation revealed that Bunty was in touch with a eunuch a few months ago. Abhishek was meeting with the same eunuch during the last few days due to which they had an argument. The police are searching for Gopal.