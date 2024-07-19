Indore: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Alcohol Dispute; Kin Suspects Neighbours | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was stabbed to death on Friday in the Rau area. The body of the victim was found with multiple wounds of stabbing in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar. The police have started an investigation into the case.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh. As soon as his family found him bleeding, they rushed him to MY Hospital in critical condition.

Upon the arrival at the hospital, Yogesh was declared dead by the doctors. This brutal incident has left the community in shock, and authorities are working to ensure that justice is served immediately.

Yogesh worked at a chocolate factory but did not go to work on Friday. His father is an employee at the Veterinary College.

Deceased Yogesh |

According to information, the victim, Yogesh, son of Nandkishor, was a resident of Om Sai Nath Colony. Yogesh's brother, Goldy, revealed that on Thursday night, Yogesh had a dispute over alcohol with Murli, who also resides in the same colony.

Yogesh had informed Goldy about the incident over the phone, but Goldy was at his in-laws' place at that time. He had assured Yogesh that he would come home in the morning to resolve the issue with Murli. However, soon after Yogesh was murdered.

Goldy informed the police that he and his family suspect Murli, his son, and another individual named Dharmendra alias Dipesh to be behind the murder. The police are investigating the case and have started interrogating the suspects mentioned by Goldy.