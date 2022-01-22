Indore: Youth stabbed to death, accused absconding

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of youths following an argument between them in Vijay Nagar in the wee hours on Saturday.

The police have identified an accused but he could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Tahjib Kaji said the deceased, identified as Sourabh Rajpur, 21, was a resident of Sanvid Nagar area of the city.

He went to meet his friend in Ganesh Nagar where he had an argument with one Karan and his accomplices.

The argument turned ugly when Karan and his associates attacked Sourabh with sharp-edged weapons. The accused escaped from there.

Sourabh informed his friend Aditya, who rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared him dead.

Kaji said that police teams have been fanned out to search the accused.

