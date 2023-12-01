Indore: Youth Stabbed, Robbed Of Cash, Mobile Phone By Three

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was stabbed and robbed of cash and mobile phone by three youths in the Vijay Nagar area late on Wednesday. Police claimed they arrested two of the accused within a few hours of the incident and recovered two knives used in the crime from them.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that Akash Silawat, a resident of Chhawni area of the city had lodged a complaint that he was going to Vijay Nagar area to have food. When he reached Patel Bridge a youth took a lift for Vijay Nagar. When they reached Patnipura area the accused took him to Ramnagar where two of his accomplices were present and they demanded that he give his mobile phone.

When Akash refused to give his mobile phone, they stabbed him multiple times snatched his mobile phone and Rs 800 from him and fled the scene. With the help of locals, the youth informed the police and he was taken to the hospital.

After his statement, a case under section 394 of the IPC was registered against three youths. CCTVs of the area were examined by the police and they managed to arrest two persons named Vishal and Raj. Two knives and a mobile phone of the complainant were recovered from them. The accused are being questioned further.

Woman, parents booked for false case against husband

A woman and her parents were booked by the police for registering a false case against her husband in the Palasia area, police said on Thursday. The woman had lodged a complaint of an unnatural act against her husband on the basis of a forged medical examination report. The police are searching for the woman and other accused involved in the crime.

Palasia police station in charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre said the woman had lodged a complaint with the Women’s police station against her husband a few months ago. She had stated in her complaint that her husband used to harass her by doing unnatural acts with her. The investigation is underway into the case. Meanwhile, her husband, Sudhanshu (named changed) lodged a complaint with the police in Bhopal that his wife had lodged a false complaint against him. He informed the police that his wife did not undergo the medical examination and used a forged medical examination report to register a case against him. After the investigation, a case was registered against the woman and her parents on the complaint of Sudhanshu in Bhopal.

Later, the case was transferred to Palasia police in the city as his wife had reportedly prepared forged documents here. A case under sections 420, 467, 471, 120-B of the IPC and a search for the accused has been started.