Indore Youth Sends Bomb Threat To KV After School Rejects His Job Application, Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A postgraduate youth was arrested on Friday for sending a bomb-threat-mail to the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the IIT Indore campus.

The accused, holding a Master of Computers Applications, had sent a mail to KV a few days ago, threatening to destroy the campus, after his job application was rejected by the school administration.

SP (Indore Rural) Hitika Vasal said that a few days ago, the principal of the school received an E-Mail from an unidentified person with the name ISI Pakistan Official, that there would be a bomb blast in the school premises on Independence Day.

The Police and the security agencies have been on alert, since the threat mail was received. A team of Simrol Police Station was constituted for the investigation and to identify the accused.

During the technical investigation, police managed to identify the accused as 30-year-old Chetan Soni, resident of Barnagar in the Ujjain district, and the present resident of the Aerodrome area of the city.

First he tried to mislead the police, but later he confessed his crime. Soni allegedly informed the police that he completed his MCA in 2015 from an Indore-based college and seit then he was searching for a job.

Recently he applied for a technician's job in Kendriya Vidyalaya in the IIT Indore Campus, but his application was rejected.

To avenge the rejection, he decided to threaten the school administration and sent a bomb-hoax-E-Mail on the official ID of KV's principal.

Police said that he applied for the job in the KV, so he was aware of their official E-Mail-ID.