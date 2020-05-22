Indore: Youth kills friend for asking loan repayment of Rs 3000

Indore: Police arrested a youth for allegedly killing his friend following an argument over monetary issues in Aerodrome area on Friday. The accused confessed to kill his friend as he was threatening him for money. The accused is being questioned further.

Aerodrome police station in charge Ashok Kumar Patidar said the deceased was identified as Sawan Soni (30), a resident of Vidya Palace Colony. He was found injured near his house on Thursday late night and was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. As no one had seen anyone killing him in the night so it was difficult for police to identify the accused.

On the instruction SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain, a team was formed to trace the killer. The police took the statement of family members and friends of the deceased when they came to know about the suspect. Police came to know about monetary dispute of Sawan with his friend Bhaiyyu alias Devendra Prajapat. Police were searching him when a tip-off was received that the suspect is trying to flee from the city via Super Corridor. The police team reached there and arrested him from there.

In sustained questioning, Bhaiyyu confessed his to his crime and told the police that he had to repay Rs 3000 to Sawan due to which Sawan started threatening him. On Thursday night, Sawan spotted Bhaiyyu when the latter was travelling near his place. Sawan stopped him and started abusing him for money. They then had an argument when the situation turned intense and Bhaiyyu attacked on Sawan with a sharp edged weapon. After that the accused fled. The police have seized the weapon from the accused.