Indore: Youth killed, cousin injured in attack

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed and his cousin injured when they were attacked by an unidentified group of youths in Rangwasa area under Betma police station, following an altercation over making some objectionable comments.

According to Betma police, the incident took place near Rangwasa Himmatgarh Hanuman temple.

Police said that Suresh Panwar and his cousin Gajraj were pushing their bike that had conked out. Seeing this, some youths taunted them and Suresh replied back.

A fierce argument ensued between them and the accused attacked Suresh and Gajraj with knives, injuring them. Both were brought to Indore in critical condition, and while Suresh died Gajraj was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to Suresh's family, his wife is pregnant, and he was married only a year back. The police have taken Gajraj's statement. He has given the names of the attackers. According to police officials, the accused will be arrested soon.

