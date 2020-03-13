Indore: Youth held for harassing minor girl

Indore: Police arrested a person for allegedly harassing a minor girl in MIG area on Thursday. The accused had threatened the girl of dire consequences when she was going to perform Holi Pujan.

MIG police station in charge Indresh Tripathi said that a minor girl had lodged a complaint that she was going to perform Holi Pujan on Monday when accused named Akash Yadav had stopped her. He had grabbed her hand and threatened her when she opposed his act. The accused was booked under various sections of the IPC and police had started searching for him.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested accused Akash from Nehru Nagar area on Thursday. The further investigation is underway.