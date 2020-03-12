Indore: Six arrested for bike lifting, theft

Indore: City police arrested six persons with six stolen bikes and valuables worth around Rs 3 lakhs from Chandan Nagar area late on Wednesday. The accused were planning for robbery at a petrol pump when they were arrested.

According to SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain, they received a tip-off that a group of armed men was roaming near Tafree Garden on Dhar Road. After the information, Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar sent a team led by SI Vishal Yadav to the mentioned place. The team spotted the suspects and managed to nab them after cordoning off the area.

The accused were identified as Ajay alias Juber Shukla, a resident of Rishi Vihar Colony, Vikas alias Akash Rathore of Astha Palace colony, Arjun Narvey of Bisthan in Khargone district, Ravi Vagil of Akash Nagar, Pawan Jadhav of Akash Nagar and Parwat Rathore of Chenpur district Khargone. During the search, a country made firearm, two live cartridges, a knife and a sword were recovered from them. Police also seized six bikes from them.

The accused allegedly confessed stealing five bikes from Dwarkapuri area and one bike from Chandan Nagar area. They also said that they had stolen valuables from four houses in Chandan Nagar area. The police recovered valuables worth Rs 3 lakh from them.

Accused Ravi had earlier been booked from his involvement in an attempt to murder and theft cases. Accused Ajay also has a theft case against him. Ajay and Ravi needed money to spend on their girlfriends and so they committed thefts. SP has given the police team a reward of Rs 5000 for their excellent job.