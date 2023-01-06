Indore: Youth held for damaging idols in temple

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by the police for damaging idols in two temples in a temple in the Chhatripura area on Thursday. It is said that his wish was not fulfilled due to which he damaged the idols. After the incident, the activists of a Hindu organisation reached the police station and protested against the incident.

Additional DCP Prashant Choubey said that the information was received that some idols were damaged in two temples in Chhatripura and Chandan Nagar areas. The police swung into action and on the basis of the CCTV, a youth named Shubham was arrested from the area. Shubham said that he used to pray in the temple regularly but his wish was not being fulfilled so he damaged idols. The police are investigating the case further. Resident Chandrakant Pawar told the media persons that as usual, he reached the temple around 4.30 am and found an idol missing from the temple. Later, he informed the other residents.

Police are still searching for the person who damaged the idols in another temple in the Chandan Nagar area.

