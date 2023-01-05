Indore: New robotic traffic signal installed 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city got a new robotic traffic signal on January 5 on the intersection located behind Brilliant Convention Centre. The work was completed under the direction of mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, with the efforts of public works in-charge Rajendra Rathore, in just two days. The cost of the robot inaugurated by the mayor is Rs 4 lakh

Rathore said, “Keeping in view the increasing traffic pressure of the city, during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference, numerous measures have been taken at more than 55 main intersections of the city. Volunteers have been trained for the traffic management of intersections and these volunteers would provide their services will be provided along with the traffic police at the main intersections of the city from January 7 to January 13.”