Indore: Youth Hangs Self, Family Cries Foul | IANS (Representational Pic)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Aerodrome police station area on Monday. The reason for his suicide could not be established as he did not leave any suicide note.

The family members alleged that someone hanged him as the length of the noose was more than his height. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the man was identified as Shivam Pawar, a resident of Babu Murai Colony.

Prima facie, he hanged himself from the ceiling at his house. But, expressing suspicion over the incident, the family members alleged that Shivam didn’t commit suicide but was killed by someone, and then he was strung up to mislead the police.

“The height of the noose is more than his height, and it is clearly visible that he couldn’t have hanged himself, so it appears that he had been killed by someone else,” Shivam’s cousin Rinku alleged. The police initiated an investigation into the case to find the reason behind his extreme decision and also investigated other aspects of the case. Police conducted the postmortem of the deceased, the autopsy report is awaited and further investigation is underway.