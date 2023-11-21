Indore: Man Consumes Acid, Dies | Representative Image/Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man died after consuming acid at his place in Azad Nagar police station area on Monday.

He consumed acid in the washroom of his house on Sunday and was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment on Monday. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no suicide note was recovered.

According to police, the man was identified as Jeevan Singh Rajput, a resident of Musakhedi, who hailed from Khategaon. He was a cook and it is unclear why he took this extreme step to end his life. The police started an investigation into the case and recorded statements of the family members. The police handed over the body to the family members after conducting the postmortem of the deceased.

In another incident, a 32-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Palasia police station jurisdiction on Monday. The reason behind his extreme decision is unknown as he did not leave any note. The police are investigating the case and taking statements of the family members.

According to police, the man was identified as Bablu Chauhan, a resident of Devi Indira Nagar. He was a driver and hanged himself from the ceiling of his house. He is survived by his wife and a child. The police began an investigation to find the reason behind his extreme decision and sent the body for autopsy.