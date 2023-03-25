Indore: Youth from Khandwa held for  luring people for conversion

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Khandwa district was arrested in Khurel area as he was luring villagers to convert their religion. A religious book was also recovered from him.

According to SI Satyendra Singh Sisodiya from Kampel police post, a case has been registered against Rahul Bargunda, a resident of Khandwa district on the complaint of Rohit Kanosiya of the area.

Rohit's complaint stated that Rahul was trying to convert people at a house in Kampel.

The police reached there and arrested the accused. Police said that the accused is from Khandwa district, and he came to meet his aunty in Kampel where he was trying to convert people’s religion.

Further investigation is underway into the case.

