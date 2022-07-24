e-Paper Get App

Indore: Youth found hanging at friend’s apartment

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Prashant Sikarwar, a resident of Biaora, in Rajgarh district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 12:49 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Biaora was found hanging from the ceiling at the flat of his female friend in the Lasudia area on Friday night. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason for his taking such an extreme step could not be established yet.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Prashant Sikarwar, a resident of Biaora, in Rajgarh district. He was staying at the flat of his friend in Mahalaxmi Nagar where he committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling. The police are taking down the statements of his family members and the friend to know the reason for his suicide.

In another incident, a youth, named Lakhan, a resident of the Ahirkankad area, was found hanging in the kitchen of his house. His wife found him hanging and she took him to hospital but it was too late. Dwarkapuri police station-in-charge Satish Dwivedi said he had come back from somewhere in the night and was found hanging from the ceiling the next day. Investigations are underway to know the reason for his suicide.

