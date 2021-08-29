Indore: Youth ends life, writes a note asking cousin sisters, girlfriend not to attend funeral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gym trainer has allegedly committed suicide, writing a note that his cousin sisters and his girlfriend should not be allowed to take par his funeral. Else, his soul will not be in peace.

The gym trainer identified as Gopal Verma was found hanging at his home in Chhawani locality under Sanyokitaganj police station of the town.

Gopal’s brother Nitesh Verma, who spotted him hanging in his room, took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police have recovered a suicide note from spot. Gopal in the handwritten note purportedly mentioned that his cousin sisters and his girlfriend should not be allowed in his funeral, else his soul will not be in peace. He, however, also mentioned that no one was responsible for his death.

Sources said that Gopal’s family had property dispute with his uncle. Gopal was reportedly upset as his cousin sisters were also involved in the dispute, sources said.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 04:49 PM IST