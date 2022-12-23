Indore: Youth ends life two months after marriage

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth committed suicide just two months after his marriage in the MIG area on Thursday. It is said that he was being harassed by his in-laws. Police said they are taking statements from the family to find out the truth.

Investigating officer SI Shivkumar Mishra from the MIG police station said that the deceased has been identified as Devendra Dhakad (23), a resident of the MIG area. He was found hanging by his elder brother, who later informed the police. A diary was recovered from the spot in which the deceased had written that he was taking this step of his own will.

Elder brother Sukhdev informed the police he resides at another place in the city, and he was trying to contact Devendra as he hadn’t received his call for the last two days. Sukhdev reached his brother’s house and found the door of his room locked from the inside. After knocking, he broke open the door and found Devendra hanging from the ceiling. The police investigated the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Sukhdev informed that Devendra got married two months ago but his wife was staying with her parents. He alleged Devendra’s in-laws wanted him to transfer a four-bigha plot of land in his wife's name and only then would they send their daughter to live with him. They were constantly harassing Devendra for the same so he committed suicide.

SUICIDE BY PAINTER

In another incident, a painter ended his life in the MIG area. Police said that the deceased was a habitual drinker and his family had refused to give him any more money for liquor and therefore he committed suicide.

