Indore: Youth ends life on his 1st marriage anniversary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth ended his life on the day of his first marriage anniversary in the Azad Nagar area, police said on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered, so the reason for his suicide could not be established, yet. Police said that he was addicted to several types of intoxicants.

According to the police, Ashish Sisodiya (25) a resident of Virat Nagar was found hanging by one of his family members after which he was taken to the hospital, but he could not be saved. His relative Shakti Singh said that Ashish was an addict. It was his first wedding anniversary on Sunday. His wife was preparing food in the kitchen at the time of the incident. Police said that Ashish had also attempted suicide earlier.

BBA student consumes poison, dies

A BBA student died after he allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at his place in the Tilak Nagar area late on Saturday. There was no suicide note. His family members were also unaware of his problems that led him to take such an extreme step. The police are waiting for his autopsy report.

Investigating officer SI Gambhir Singh Tomar said that the deceased is Akshay Mukati (25), a resident of Pipliyahana area. He died during treatment at a hospital. Police are taking statements of his family members. Relative Shubham said that Akshay was a BBA final-year student from a city college.