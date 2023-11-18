Indore: Youth Ends Life At Sister’s Place

representational pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his sister’s place in the Juni Indore area on Thursday.

No suicide note was recovered from him so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nirmal, a resident of Umariakhurd who was found hanging at his sister’s place in Jabaran Colony.

He hailed from Ujjain and was staying at her place for a few days. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for his suicide. It is said that he was a vegetable seller.

