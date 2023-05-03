Indore: Youth ends life a day before younger sister’s marriage 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide a day before his younger sister’s marriage in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The family members were busy preparing for the wedding function when the youth was found hanging.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vishal Chowdhary (22), a resident of Sirpur area, under Chandan Nagar police station. The family members were shocked to see Vishal hanging from the ceiling in a room. He was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his taking such an extreme step remains unknown. The statements of his family members are being recorded by the police.

Uncle Kamal Chowdhary informed the media persons that Vishal used to supply milk in the area. His younger sister, Neha, was to get married on Wednesday, and the groom was from Ujjain.

Kamal said that Vishal did not reveal any of his problems to the family members. After having dinner, he went to sleep in his room, and he was found hanging in the morning.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines