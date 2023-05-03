Indore: Only 35% anganwadi kids get hot meals, reveals Poshan Tracker | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Only 35.7 per cent of the children enrolled in anganwadis are getting hot cooked meals (HCM) and only 21.4 per cent of the total anganwadis in the city are open every day, reveals data from the Poshan Tracker App, which started functioning around a year back.

Ram Rao Bhonsle, commissioner, women and child development department, Bhopal issued a letter on May 2 to the CDPOs (Child Development Programme Officers) drawing attention to the alarming situation and urging them to take prompt remedial action.

Referring to the letter from the government of India, Bhonsle said, “The Government of India is regularly monitoring the operation of anganwadi centres through the Potion Tracker App. During surveillance of the Tracker App at the directorate level, it was found that at present there is a huge difference between anganwadi centres functioning along with distribution of breakfast and hot cooked food to the beneficiaries. At present, 76 per cent of anganwadi centres are shown to be open, while only 32 per cent are being given breakfast and hot cooked food. This situation is very inconsistent. Regular opening of anganwadi centres and getting breakfast and hot cooked food to the beneficiaries through anganwadis is directly related to the nutritional status of the children.”

DATA FLAWED SAY LOCAL OFFICIALS

However, local officials claim that the calculation is flawed as the number of registered children is much more than the actual number of beneficiaries.

“We have multiple schemes that are being run side by side and every child who is registered does not opt for the nutrition or meal schemes. A large number of children are registered as they avail the facility of vaccination, however, they refuse to opt for anganwadi meal services,” said, Meenakshi Harvansh, CDPO, Zone 7.

Directorate wants improvement

The letter issued by the commissioner has ordered all the anganwadi workers, helpers, and CDPOs to improve the situation. The order states, “It is necessary that the Anganwadi centres should be opened daily and hot cooked food and snacks should be distributed to the beneficiaries. Therefore, it should be ensured that anganwadi centres are opened, and 100 per cent of the services being provided should be entered in the Poshan Tracker App.”

Strike affecting the data entries

Anganwadi workers are responsible for updating the entries on Poshan Tracker App. “During January and February, the workers went on strike and the entries that regulate the daily monitoring of Poshan Tracker were affected. The dramatic fall in the percentage might be a result of the strike. The department will soon reply to the questions and state all the reasons as well,” said Meenakshi Harvansh.

Total Number of AWC: 1839

Total AWC (Functioning): 1446

Total Children registered: 95507

Total children receiving Morning Snack: 34179 (35.8%)

Total children receiving HCM: 34088 (35.7%)

(Figures released by WCD directorate for Indore)