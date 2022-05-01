Indore: Youth drowns in Memdi pond

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth got drowned while taking bath in a pond under Simrol police station jurisdiction on Sunday. The team of the SDERF managed to take out the body during the night. It is said that the deceased had passed an exam and he along with his two friends had gone to celebrate the same when the incident happened.

Simrol police station in-charge Dharmendra Shivhare said that the incident took place at the pond in Memdi village on Sunday evening. Ritesh Bilarwan (21), a resident of Mhow along with his friends Yash Koushal and Piyush Malviya had gone to Memdi pond and were taking bath. None of the three knew how to swim. Ritesh drowned when he ventured into the deep waters. His friends tried to save him but in vain. They later informed the villagers after which the police were informed. The villagers also searched for the body in the pond but they couldn’t recover it. The team of SDERF also reached there and after hectic efforts of three hours, the body was taken out of the pond at around 8 pm.

TI Shivhare said that Ritesh had recently passed an exam and he was happy so he and his friends reached the pond to celebrate. The police have sent the body for autopsy and the statements of his friends are being taken.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:49 PM IST