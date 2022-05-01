Indore: Tour to Thailand made easy ‘Test & Go’ policy revoked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tours to the famous South-East Asian country and popular tourist destination, Thailand, has become easy. The country has withdrawn the ‘Test & Go’ policy from May 1. Hundreds of tourists from the city visit Thailand every year.

The Thai government has relaxed rules for Indian tourists from Sunday, under which passengers who have taken both doses of the vaccine will no longer have to undergo an RTPCR test upon arrival in Thailand. Nor will they have to stay in hotel quarantine until the report is received. Tourists had been largely inconvenienced because of these rules and expenses had also increased.

Every third foreign tourist is an Indian’

§ A large number of tourists from the region visit Thailand

§ According to a survey conducted before the corona period, every third foreign tourist visiting Thailand was Indian

§ Thailand is still one of the most-liked tours among the visitors

§ But, after the ban on tourists during the corona period was imposed, the Thai government has allowed travel with strict rules now that the cases of corona have decreased

What was ‘Test & Go’ all about?

§ According to travel agents, the system implemented so far was named ‘Test & Go’. There was one more clause that a hotel had to be booked through a Thai agent. Along with this, travel insurance up to USD 20,000 had to be made. A traveller also had to apply for a Thai pass

§ Upon reaching Thailand, the hotel vehicle, itself, has to be used to take passengers from Bangkok airport for an RTPCR test. After giving the test sample, travellers used to get dropped off at the hotel. Till the report came, the passengers had to stay in hotel quarantine

§ After more than five days, the report had to be uploaded on the portal of the local administration while doing a self-test on the fifth day. These conditions were putting a lot of extra cost on passengers.

The new rule

§ After the end of the existing system of ‘Test & Go’, under the new system, a passenger who has taken both doses of the vaccine needs to take a vaccine certificate, passport and travel insurance of up to USD 10,000 to go to Thailand

§ The Thai government is issuing the pass in four hours after uploading it

§ Passengers who have not received both doses of the vaccine will have to show the negative report of the RTPCR test done within 72 hours of travel at the airport

