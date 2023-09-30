Indore: Youth Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man died suspiciously on Thursday evening under the Kanadiya police station area. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Pawar, a resident of Bajrang Mohalla. According to his family members, he was normal in the evening but suddenly felt suffocation and nervousness and collapsed. We took him to a private hospital from where he was referred to MY Hospital as his condition was critical where he was declared dead, said the members. Arjun worked at a chips factory. The police have conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Accident victim dies after struggling for a month

A 53-year-old man died after struggling for life in MY Hospital for a month where he was admitted after receiving injuries in an accident. His bike had skidded near Pipliyahana Square under Tilak Nagar police area. The deceased has been identified as Naresh. He worked in the ice cream marketing sector.