e-Paper Get App

Indore: Youth dies in road accident

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Akash Dawar, 24, a resident of Jobat, in Alirajpur district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who was preparing for competitive examinations in the city was killed in a road accident in the Bhanwarkuan area late on Saturday. He was returning home after dropping his friend off at Chitawad when his bike rammed into a divider.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Akash Dawar, 24, a resident of Jobat, in Alirajpur district. He and his brother—both preparing for competitive examinations—were living in a rented accommodation on Bholaram Ustad Marg in the city. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had gone to drop his friend off at Chitawad and, while returning, his bike skidded and he rammed into a divider. Passersby took him to hospital, but he could not be saved.

Akash’s father is a bank officer in Jobat. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

Read Also
Indore: Central India’s largest entrepreneur summit concludes on a crescendo
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Youth dies in road accident

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP's Nilesh Rane apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil...

Maharashtra: BJP's Nilesh Rane apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil...

Daughter of right-wing Putin ally Dugin dies in car bombing

Daughter of right-wing Putin ally Dugin dies in car bombing

Mumbai: BMC to build 162 ponds for Ganesh idol immersions

Mumbai: BMC to build 162 ponds for Ganesh idol immersions

Swine flu on the rise in Thane; death toll reaches 14

Swine flu on the rise in Thane; death toll reaches 14

Another poster war underway in Karnataka over cut-out of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna

Another poster war underway in Karnataka over cut-out of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna