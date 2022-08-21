Indore: Youth dies in road accident

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who was preparing for competitive examinations in the city was killed in a road accident in the Bhanwarkuan area late on Saturday. He was returning home after dropping his friend off at Chitawad when his bike rammed into a divider.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Akash Dawar, 24, a resident of Jobat, in Alirajpur district. He and his brother—both preparing for competitive examinations—were living in a rented accommodation on Bholaram Ustad Marg in the city. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had gone to drop his friend off at Chitawad and, while returning, his bike skidded and he rammed into a divider. Passersby took him to hospital, but he could not be saved.

Akash’s father is a bank officer in Jobat. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation into the case.