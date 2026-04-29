Indore Youth Dies After Friend Attacks Him With Brick Over SUV Keys At Wedding | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, who was attacked by his friend during a wedding ceremony in the Gandhi Nagar area following a petty issue, died during treatment in a city hospital, police said on Wednesday. He was attacked with a brick after he refused to give his SUV keys to the suspect.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gandhi Nagar) Nidhi Saxena, the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Pawar, a resident of Gandhi Nagar. Pawar and the suspect, Kuldeep Rathore, were at the wedding function of their relative on Monday.

During the wedding rituals, they were at a liquor party outside the garden. They argued after Rathore told Pawar to hand over the car keys. When he refused, Rathore allegedly attacked him with a brick on his head. Pawar was unconscious and was undergoing treatment in a hospital, where he died late on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect was arrested a few hours after the incident. Following the death of Pawar, a murder section was added to the FIR, and further investigation is underway. Pawar used to run a grocery shop in his village.