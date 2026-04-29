 Indore Youth Dies After Friend Attacks Him With Brick Over SUV Keys At Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Youth Dies After Friend Attacks Him With Brick Over SUV Keys At Wedding

Indore Youth Dies After Friend Attacks Him With Brick Over SUV Keys At Wedding

A youth injured in an assault during a wedding function in Indore’s Gandhi Nagar area died during treatment, police said on Wednesday. Rajesh Pawar was allegedly attacked with a brick by friend Kuldeep Rathore after refusing to hand over SUV keys. Rathore was arrested, and police have added a murder charge.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore Youth Dies After Friend Attacks Him With Brick Over SUV Keys At Wedding | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, who was attacked by his friend during a wedding ceremony in the Gandhi Nagar area following a petty issue, died during treatment in a city hospital, police said on Wednesday. He was attacked with a brick after he refused to give his SUV keys to the suspect.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gandhi Nagar) Nidhi Saxena, the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Pawar, a resident of Gandhi Nagar. Pawar and the suspect, Kuldeep Rathore, were at the wedding function of their relative on Monday.

During the wedding rituals, they were at a liquor party outside the garden. They argued after Rathore told Pawar to hand over the car keys. When he refused, Rathore allegedly attacked him with a brick on his head. Pawar was unconscious and was undergoing treatment in a hospital, where he died late on Tuesday.

Read Also
Indore News: Six Held For Murdering Man Over Petty Issue, Dumping Body Near Ralamandal
article-image

Police said the suspect was arrested a few hours after the incident. Following the death of Pawar, a murder section was added to the FIR, and further investigation is underway. Pawar used to run a grocery shop in his village.

Follow us on