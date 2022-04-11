Indore: Youth Congress workers clash each other during staging protest against Vyapam Scam, inflation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress clashed with each other in a rally led by state president Dr Vikrant Bhuria to protest against Vyapam scam 2 and increasing inflation.

The activists were seen fighting with each other over the dispute of walking ahead with the leaders in the rally. Bhuria, however, claimed that it was the conspiracy of the BJP as their workers tried to clash with us.

Moreover, youth congress leaders couldn’t gather the expected activists during the protest even after starting their foot march from Harsiddhi Temple to Collector with a delay of two hours.

Youth Congress activists tried to pass the barricading that police had put to stop them from entering the Collector’s office but were arrested by cops and sent to District Jail.

Activists had gathered at Harsiddhi Temple at Pandharinath and had taken out a rally at Collectorate while shouting slogans against the government. During the protest, more cops were deployed at the square in comparison to the number of activists who participated in the rally. Police had claimed that no permission to organize a rally and protest was taken by the Congress.

Vikrant Bhuria with some of the activists had tried to cross the barricading and they shouted slogans while sitting on the barricading.

“We are raising the voice of the youth of the state as the government has turned a blind eye over the scams including the MPTET exam and constable recruitment exam. The government has put us in jail today but we will come again to protest,” Bhuria said.

On the question of the clash between the activists, Bhuria alleged that it was the conspiracy of the BJP which tried to suppress us. “It was their workers who thrashed our workers in the rally,” he said.

No permission to protest was taken: Police

Additional DCP Jaiveer Singh Bhadauriya said that youth congress activists had taken out rallies and staged demonstrations without permission. “We have sent them to jail and will take action under relevant sections,” he said.

Meanwhile, cops at Raoji Bazar Police Station said that about 40-50 people were booked under section 188 and released from the jail after an hour.

BJP takes jibe over the clash between youth congress activists

BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma took a jibe over the dispute between activists of the youth congress and said that it was the ritual of Congress and it might damage the image of the Bhuria family if this didn’t take place.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 06:01 PM IST