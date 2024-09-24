 Indore: Youth Caught Riding Bike Stolen From Gujarat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth Caught Riding Bike Stolen From Gujarat

Indore: Youth Caught Riding Bike Stolen From Gujarat

The team of traffic subedar Raju Sanwle was deployed at the Khajrana Square for the traffic management when he stopped a bike with an illegal number plate

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 04:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police caught a youth riding a motorbike, which was stolen from Gujarat a year ago. The youth had bought the stolen bike from a person in Rajasthan. He was handed over to the Khajrana police station staff for further action.    

The team of traffic subedar Raju Sanwle was deployed at the Khajrana Square for the traffic management when he stopped a bike with an illegal number plate. The rider Manish Rewari could not present the papers of the bike. When the officer checked the details of the bike, he found that the bike was a Gujarat RTO pass number and it was stolen from Dahod a year ago.  

Read Also
MP: Railway Staffer Held For Stealing Detonators, Setting Them Off During Passage Of Military Train
article-image

Manish told the police that he had bought the bike for Rs 40,000 from one Devendra Patidar in Banswara. After this information, the traffic police officials informed the Khajrana police station officials and handed over him and the bike to them for further action. The police launched a manhunt for Devendra as well.  

Earlier, a man was also caught by the traffic police while he was riding a stolen scooter a couple of days ago. The scooter was stolen from the Vijay Nagar area. The traffic cops had handed over the man and the scooter to the Vijay Nagar police station staff.  

FPJ Shorts
Plea In Supreme Court Against Holding MU Senate Polls Today
Plea In Supreme Court Against Holding MU Senate Polls Today
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire By Police
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire By Police
Navi Mumbai: Coldplay Concert Sparks Hotel Price Surge Ahead Of January Performances
Navi Mumbai: Coldplay Concert Sparks Hotel Price Surge Ahead Of January Performances
Judiciary Witnessing Demographic Shift, Must Ensure Safe Working Space For Women: CJI DY Chandrachud
Judiciary Witnessing Demographic Shift, Must Ensure Safe Working Space For Women: CJI DY Chandrachud
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Youth Caught Riding Bike Stolen From Gujarat

Indore: Youth Caught Riding Bike Stolen From Gujarat

Indore & Bhopal Shine In EducationWorld India School Rankings 2024-25, Topping State & National...

Indore & Bhopal Shine In EducationWorld India School Rankings 2024-25, Topping State & National...

MP Shocker! 19-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Across Two States, Escapes & Exposes Ordeal; All Four...

MP Shocker! 19-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Across Two States, Escapes & Exposes Ordeal; All Four...

Call For Division Status Gains Momentum In Mandsaur

Call For Division Status Gains Momentum In Mandsaur

District Cooperative Central Bank Khargone Holds 75th Annual General Meeting, Passes ₹337.65 Crore...

District Cooperative Central Bank Khargone Holds 75th Annual General Meeting, Passes ₹337.65 Crore...