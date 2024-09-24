Indore: Youth Caught Riding Bike Stolen From Gujarat

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police caught a youth riding a motorbike, which was stolen from Gujarat a year ago. The youth had bought the stolen bike from a person in Rajasthan. He was handed over to the Khajrana police station staff for further action.

The team of traffic subedar Raju Sanwle was deployed at the Khajrana Square for the traffic management when he stopped a bike with an illegal number plate. The rider Manish Rewari could not present the papers of the bike. When the officer checked the details of the bike, he found that the bike was a Gujarat RTO pass number and it was stolen from Dahod a year ago.

Manish told the police that he had bought the bike for Rs 40,000 from one Devendra Patidar in Banswara. After this information, the traffic police officials informed the Khajrana police station officials and handed over him and the bike to them for further action. The police launched a manhunt for Devendra as well.

Earlier, a man was also caught by the traffic police while he was riding a stolen scooter a couple of days ago. The scooter was stolen from the Vijay Nagar area. The traffic cops had handed over the man and the scooter to the Vijay Nagar police station staff.