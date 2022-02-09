Indore: Youth booked for raping woman on marriage promise

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked by the police on Tuesday for raping a woman on the promise of marriage in Aerodrome area. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

According to the police, the woman lodged a complaint that she met the accused named Rohit a year ago. They later become friends and the accused had promised to marry her. He on the pretext of marriage made physical relations with her.

When she told him to marry, the accused refused. Later, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint. The police have started a search for the accused.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:10 AM IST