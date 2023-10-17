Indore: Youth Booked For Raping Girl On Marriage Promise

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for raping a girl on the promise of marrying her in Chandan Nagar area, police said on Monday. The girl got pregnant when she told him to marry her but the accused aborted the foetus and threatened her of dire consequences.

According to the police, the 23-year-old girl has lodged a complaint that she was befriended by a youth named Asif a few months ago. The accused kept her in a house in the area and made physical relationship with her.

When the girl objected to the same, the accused promised to marry her. The girl got pregnant and she told the same to the accused. The accused then aborted the foetus.

The girl told him to marry her when the accused threatened and thrashed her. After that the girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint against him. The police are searching for the accused.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl was molested by a person in Pardeshipura area. Police said that the girl was stalked by the accused and he also held her hand with bad intention.

The girl reached home and reported the matter to her family members after which they reached the police station. The police are searching for the accused.

A 36-year-old woman was molested by a youth in Kshipra area. The woman was sleeping at her place when the accused molested her. The police have registered a case against a youth and began a search for him.

Elderly man booked for harassing boy

Tilak Nagar police registered a case against an elderly man for harassing a 13-year-old boy. Father of the boy informed the police that a 60-year-old man took his child to a place where he did an unnatural act with him.

The boy got scared and reported the matter to his family members after which they reached the police station and lodged a complaint on Sunday.