Indore: Youth Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth ₹20 Lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a youth carrying brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh on a bike on Super Corridor, police said on Friday. The police are searching for the people who provided the drugs to him. The accused has been identified as Mohit Sharma, a resident of Chandan Nagar area of the city. He was booked under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that a joint team of the crime branch and Gandhi Nagar police were checking vehicles on the Super Corridor when they stopped a bike rider and searched him. More than 200 grams of brown sugar was recovered from him. He has not revealed the name of the person who provided drugs to him.

Other people involved in the crime are being searched while the bike used in the crime was also seized by the police. The accused was handed over to the Gandhi Nagar police station staff for further action.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)