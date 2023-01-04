Indore: Youth arrested for raping 14-year girl

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth arrested for raping 14-year girl

- Accused had married the girl in a temple after luring her

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl in the Khajrana area on Tuesday. The accused had married the girl in a temple and kept her at his place for a few days. 

The parents came to know about the same when they reached the accused place and they talked with the girl and the girl started living with her parents again. After that, she complained with the police.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that the girl along with her parents reached the police station and she lodged a complaint that she befriended the accused named Rakesh a few months ago, and he had lured her and they had gotten married in a temple. 

